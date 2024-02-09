Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,348,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $84,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Up 22.9 %

NET traded up $20.70 on Friday, reaching $111.01. 18,836,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,844. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 933,442 shares of company stock worth $71,314,680 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.82.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

