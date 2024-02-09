Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $63,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,461. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

