Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,745 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.24% of Moderna worth $94,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 4.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,979. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.