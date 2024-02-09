MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MIXT opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.16.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

