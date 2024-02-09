Mizuho Increases The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $357.15.

Shares of CI stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $333.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.47. The company has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

