Mizuho Raises Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $4.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMFree Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 29.9 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

