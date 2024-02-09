Mizuho Raises Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $4.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADVM opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
