Mizuho Raises Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $4.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 29.9 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

