Mizuho Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $140.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $594,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

