Mizuho Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $295.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $304.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.69. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

