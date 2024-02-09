Mizuho Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $155.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 656,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

