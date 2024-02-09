MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.60.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 5.6 %

MKSI opened at $114.11 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

