Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5 million-$263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.1 million. Model N also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-$1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,797. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Model N by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

