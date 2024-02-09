Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.5 million-$263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.1 million. Model N also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-$1.32 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,797. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Model N

Insider Activity at Model N

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Model N by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.