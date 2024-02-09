Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

MC stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

