Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.27.

TAP stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

