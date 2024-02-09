Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 4,825 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total value of $9,244,370.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $468.42. 10,782,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,570,211. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.