Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.97. 652,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,185. The company has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day moving average of $327.73. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

