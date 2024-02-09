Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Humana by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

HUM traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $369.03. 571,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.