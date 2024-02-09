Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 174.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $98.88. 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,171. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

