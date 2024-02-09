Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $381.79. 714,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.83 and a 200-day moving average of $391.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

