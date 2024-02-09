Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.87. 2,595,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.60 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

