Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.88. 340,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,256. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.61 and a 200 day moving average of $276.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

