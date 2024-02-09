Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $7,225,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.74. 393,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.52. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

