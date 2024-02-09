Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 265 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,169,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.7 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.23. 7,096,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

