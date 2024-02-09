Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.23. 898,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $428.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.