Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $98.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

