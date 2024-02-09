Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of MPWR opened at $737.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $609.80 and its 200-day moving average is $534.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $760.00.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,325,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.08.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

