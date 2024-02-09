Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $46,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 101.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

