Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $333.00 and last traded at $330.56, with a volume of 148048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.35.

The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.38.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.