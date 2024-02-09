Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 170,922 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 268,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,492. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

