Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 138,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,446. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.