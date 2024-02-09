Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 383,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,311. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

