Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

CSL traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.34. 100,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

