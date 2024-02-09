Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.56 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,430. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

