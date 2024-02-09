Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $13.30 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 5,477,154 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

