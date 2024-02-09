Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.12. 333,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $346.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

