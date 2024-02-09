Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

Synopsys stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $578.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $582.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

