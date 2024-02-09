Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $847.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,165. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $811.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $859.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

