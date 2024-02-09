Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,619 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.94. 1,106,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

