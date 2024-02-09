Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,136 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

