Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 14,435 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $15,673,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 151,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

