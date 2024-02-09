Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 18,239 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 1,675,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

