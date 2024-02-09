Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,602 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.52. 65,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

