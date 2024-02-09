Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $421.37. 347,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,047. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

