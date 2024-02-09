Myria (MYRIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.06 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Myria has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Myria has a market cap of $14.06 million and $5.23 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 10,219,104,293.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.0082952 USD and is up 10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,816,552.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

