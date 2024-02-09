National Bankshares Trims Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$27.25

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

PAAS stock opened at C$17.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.59 and a 12 month high of C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.60%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.