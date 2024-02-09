National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.28. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $2,091,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 257,490 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,737 shares during the last quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

