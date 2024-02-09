Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.