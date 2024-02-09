Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Up 1.4 %

NAVI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

