Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $25.71. Nayax shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
