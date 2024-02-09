NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $186.22 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $186.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,290,249 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,765,100 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,203,195 with 1,033,454,918 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.97410428 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $150,416,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

