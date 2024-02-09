Needham & Company LLC Increases Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $46.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.